SVC women’s volleyball fallsVisiting Washington & Jefferson defeated the St. Vincent College women’s volleyball team 3-1 in Presidents’ Athletic Conference action in the Robert S. Carey. Center.
The Presidents won a pair of lengthy sets at 27-25 and 26-24, before the Bearcats cut the lead in half with a 25-17 win in the third set. W&J, however, closed it out by taking the fourth set 25-23.
Former Greater Latrobe standout Carly Augustine picked up her second triple-double of the season in the loss, totaling 11 kills, 18 assists and 25 digs. Luciana Polk and Sara Ellis each added double-doubles, with the former posting 11 kills and 17 digs and the latter 14 assists and 15 digs. Lindsey Kocjancic and Caitlyn Figuly each had two blocks, while Polk served five aces to lead both sides. As a team, St. Vincent totaled nine service aces. The Bearcats were hamstrung by 24 attack errors and eight service errors.
The Bearcats are back in action at home on Saturday, as they host a PAC tri-match with Chatham and Geneva.
Little Lady ‘Cats rally falls shortThe rally fell short for the Greater Latrobe seventh-and-eighth-grade girls’ soccer team during a 3-2 loss at Plum on Thursday.
Plum led 2-0 at halftime before Mackenzie Kubistek scored Greater Latrobe’s first goal. Plum added a third tally, making it 3-1 before Annalyse Bauer scored for Greater Latrobe.
The Little Lady Wildcats (3-2-2) face Indiana Area, 4 p.m. Monday at Rotary Field. Greater Latrobe’s final home game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday against Hempfield Area at Rossi Field.
GLMS boys soccer shut outThe Greater Latrobe middle school boys’ soccer team suffered its fourth straight loss, a 2-0 setback against host Plum on Thursday.
Greater Latrobe keeper Mitch Horner kept the game tied, 0-0, heading into halftime. Horner stopped 11 shots for the Little Wildcats.
Greater Latrobe hit a couple posts and a crossbar before Plum cracked the scoreboard on a counter attack for a 1-0 lead. The Little Mustangs added another later in the half to set the final.
Greater Latrobe (4-4) enters its final week of the season against Indiana Area, Hempfield Area and Gateway.
GLJH swimmers face FRThe Greater Latrobe junior high swim team faced Franklin Regional recently. First-place finishers are as follow:
GIRLS
Hanna Carasia (50 free, 50 back), Maggie Maiers (50 butterfly, 50 breast)
BOYS
Christopher Heese (50 free, 50 butterfly)
RELAYS
200 medley (Madi Balko, M. Maiers, H. Carasia, Isabelle Hough); 200 free (M. Maiers, I. Hough, M. Balko, H. Carasia)
