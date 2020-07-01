Rec Baseball
Latrobe Little League
Red Sox 5, Phillies 3. Leading hitters — J.R. Smail, Braden Nelson, Evan Springob, Noah Skoloda (single), Red Sox; Cash Achhammer (triple), Noah Dixon (double, single), Sam Hochard, Lucas Kolenc (double), Joseph Crimboli, Pickle Burket (single), Phillies; WP — Joseph Razza (SO-7, W-1), Mason Hrubes (SO-2, W-1), LP — Dixon (SO-3, W-7), Hochard (SO-5, W-2), Achhammer (SO-2, W-0); Red Sox 3-4, Phillies 5-1.
