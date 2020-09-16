Skatell leads GLJH cross-country
Emerson Skatell made history for the Greater Latrobe Junior High Cross Country Team during a meet against Norwin and Penn-Trafford at Oak Hollow Park.
Skatell took first overall with a new record of 12:24 for the 1.75-mile course. That was enough to help Greater Latrobe to a 25-31 win against Penn-Trafford, but a 20-39 defeat against Norwin.
Kyleigh Krisfalusi captured eighth place, while Sarah Guinther finished in 17th and Abbie Kunkleman took 20th overall. Liz Wilson ended one back in 21st-place, as did Elise Long in 22nd, while Lauren Bonazza-Shaw placed 24th overall.
The boys team fell, 24-31 against Penn-Trafford and, 19-39 versus Norwin.
Liam Wilson captured fifth, while Steven Janke was one back in sixth place. Jackson Hayburn placed 18th and Jack Gaffney took 21st overall. Daniel Sweeney took 22nd, Quinn Matro came in 24th and Aidan Urbanik captured 29th overall.
Greater Latrobe is back in action 4 p.m. today against Gateway and Indiana Area at Boyce Park.
DA golf schedule changeThe Derry Area boys golf team had a schedule change for today’s match.
The Trojans will visit Greensburg Central Catholic, 3 p.m. today at Mount Odin Golf Course. The match was originally set for a 3:30 p.m. start.
DA boys MS soccer suffers lossThe Derry Area boys middle school soccer team fell, 10-0, to East Allegheny at home on Monday.
