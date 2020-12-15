JV IceCats shut out FREvan Jarvis and the Greater Latrobe junior varsity hockey team blanked Franklin Regional, 3-0, during a recent game played at Center Ice Arena in Delmont.
Jarvis stopped all 17 shots faced for the shutout victory in net, while Jacob Hannah led the way offensively with one goal and two assists. Christopher Callahan and Aiden Brunetto also found the back of the net for the JV IceCats, who outshot Franklin Regional 22-17.
All Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League (PIHL) games are currently on hold until Jan. 4, as per a direction from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The JV IceCats are scheduled to play Hempfield Area on Jan. 4 at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg, but those games are subject to change.
GL in wrestling tournamentThe Greater Latrobe wrestling team is scheduled to compete in a tournament next month.
The Wildcats are slated to participate in a tournament at North Allegheny High School on Saturday, Jan. 23, in a new event added to the schedule.
As per an order from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, all youth and high school athletics are currently on hold until Jan. 4 because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
