JV Wildcats defeat FRThe Greater Latrobe defense led the way to a 14-12 come-from-behind victory against Franklin Regional during a junior varsity football game.
The Greater Latrobe (4-2) defense shut out Franklin Regional in the second half after trailing 12-0 at the break. Ray Dupilka had a fumble recovery during a big goal-line stand in the first half.
Offensively, Zach Geiger scored on a two-yard touchdown run with Corey Boerio adding the two-point conversion. Dom Flenniken scored late in the fourth quarter on a four-yard run for the victory. The Greater Latrobe defense stopped the Panthers on a three-and-out to preserve the win.
GL schedule changeAn upcoming Greater Latrobe field hockey contest will not take place.
Greater Latrobe’s game against Hempfield Area, set for 8 p.m. Thursday at Rossi Field, was canceled.
Auto RacingLernerville Speedway
Saturday, Oct. 17
SPRINT – A.J. Flick, Carl Bowser, Dan Kuriger, Sye Lynch, Brandon Matus, Darin Gallagher, John Garvin, Jack Sodeman Jr., Brent Matu, Darren Pifer.
PRO STOCKS – Curt Bish, Joey Zambotti, Chris Schneider, Daryl Charlier, Todd Weldon, Tyler Dietz, Brett McDonald, Mike Miller, Mike Anderson, Blaze Myers.
LATE MODELS – Jared Miley, Dave Hess, Jr., Max Blair, David Scott, Matt Lux, Mike Norris, Colton Flinner, Bryce Davis, Clinton Hersh, Tyler Dietz.
MODIFIED – Rex King, Rex King Jr., Jeremiah Shingledecker, Garrett Krummert, Jim Rasey, Dave Murdick, Greg Martin, Mike Turner, Rob Kristyak, Rodney Belte.
MODIFIED – Brian Ruhlman, Dan Davies, Mike McGee, Steve Rex, Jonathan Taylor, Troy Johnson, Joel Watson, Randy Hall, Dennis Lunger, Evan Taylor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.