SVC football in action SaturdayThe St. Vincent College football team will play its first home game of the season, as the Bearcats square off against Washington & Jefferson, 1 p.m. Saturday at Chuck Noll Field in Presidents Athletic Conference.
SVC is 1-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play.
The Bearcats lost their opener at Grove City before winning a road game against Bethany College, 35-6, on March 26. Washington & Jefferson is 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the PAC.
Washington & Jefferson won 10 of the 11 all-time meetings with St. Vincent College since the Bearcats’ football team returned in 2007. The lone SVC win came in 2011, a 35-27 victory at Chuck Noll Field. Washington & Jefferson last defeated SVC, 42-10, in a home game.
Washington & Jefferson also features several local standouts, including Derry Area’s Justin Huss along with Zach Beitel and John Beard of Ligonier Valley. GCC’s Dom Eisaman also plays for Washington & Jefferson.
Pitt’s Blue-Gold game announcedThe University of Pittsburgh announced its Blue-Gold game for 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24.
Pitt Athletics plans to accommodate a maximum of 5,000 fans for the spring game. Attendees will be required to wear masks and follow Heinz Field protocols.
Seats will be allocated in socially distance pods throughout the lower bowl.
First priority will be given to Panther Club members, Pitt football season ticket holders and varsity letter club members, who can request a maximum of six tickets.
The deadline for prioritized requests is Sunday, April 18. If seats remain, general public requests will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis, beginning 10 a.m. April 20.
Area Schedule ChangesGreater Latrobe’s boys’ lacrosse team is scheduled for a varsity-only home game against Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m. April 19, at Rossi Field. The game was previously scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.
There was a time change for an upcoming Derry Area girls softball game, as well. The Lady Trojans will visit Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. It was previously scheduled for a 4 p.m. start.
The Derry Area junior varsity baseball team is scheduled to visit Burrell 10 a.m. Saturday. That game was previously scheduled for a 4 p.m. start today.
