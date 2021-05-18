GL, DA softball begins playoffsThe Greater Latrobe and Derry Area softball teams begin their playoff journeys this afternoon.
The No. 2-seeded Lady Wildcats will play in the opening round, facing off against No. 15 Indiana Area at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Valley High School in New Kensington. Greater Latrobe went 8-2 in Section 2 and 10-4.
The No. 9-seeded Lady Trojans will meet No. 8 South Park, 2 p.m. Tuesday at Norwin Senior High School in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 3A softball playoffs.
Derry Area is back in the WPIAL playoffs for the fourth consecutive season after the Lady Trojans closed the regular season with a 6-4 record in section play and a 6-6 overall mark.
SHU baseball reaches championshipThe Seton Hill University baseball team scored a pair of wins against Mercyhurst over the weekend to advance to the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Championship.
The top-seeded Griffins face the winner of Bloomsburg and Millersville — tied 1-1 in a best of three series. The three-game championship series is scheduled for Friday-Saturday at Seton Hill.
Seton Hill hosted No. 2-seeded Mercyhurst on Sunday afternoon in the first two games of the best of three PSAC Semifinals.
The Griffins used two three-run homers as game winning hits as they erased two Mercyhurst leads to rally in both games of a doubleheader sweep of the Lakers to advance to the PSAC Finals. SHU trailed 4-1 in game one but scored five times in the bottom of the fifth inning as they rallied for a 7-4 win in game one.
The Griffins then trailed 3-2 heading to the ninth of game two but scored four times for a 6-3 come-from-behind win in game two.
Seton Hill improved to 34-4.
Greater Latrobe’s Jared Kollar led SHU to a 6-0 PSAC Quarterfinal round win last week. Kollar earned the win by going six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and striking out eight while walking none.
The senior is 3-0 with a 0.39 ERA this season. He’s allowed just one run in 23 innings with 31 strikeouts and five walks.
Michael Marinchak (Ligonier Valley) has seen action twice for SHU on the mound this season.
GL junior high baseball winsThe Greater Latrobe junior high baseball team edged host Hempfield Area, 3-1, to maintain its perfect record on Monday.
In a pitcher’s duel, Hempfield Area grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first and held that advantage for three no-hit innings.
The Little Wildcats (10-0, 5-0) collected their first hit in the fourth on a Jack Dixon single. He later scored on a sacrifice fly to tie the game, 1-1. In the fifth inning, Latrobe pushed across two more runs courtesy of singles by Anthony Scarton and Vinny Gaskey to set the final.
Jack Jeffrey (1-0) picked up the win for Greater Latrobe with six strikeouts and no walks. Brody Rumon added two strikeouts and two walks. B. Polechko took the loss.
The Little Wildcats return to action, 4 p.m. Wednesday in a section tilt versus Kiski Area at Legion-Keener.
SVC baseball falls in PAC title gameThe St. Vincent College baseball team fell, 3-0, against Washington and Jefferson during the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Championship over the weekend.
Twice facing elimination on day two of the PAC Championship Tournament, the Bearcats (17-18) went 2-0 in must-win games to advance to the conference’s championship round.
In the opener, fourth-seeded SVC used an early offensive barrage to defeat third-seeded Franciscan 13-4, while in game two, the Bearcats held off a number of advances from second-seeded Grove City to defeat the Wolverines 5-3.
Top-seeded W&J scored runs in the first, third and eighth innings, while holding SVC scoreless. Brenden Lavely suffered the loss for SVC, lasting seven innings and allowing three runs on five hits, with no strikeouts and five walks. Nick Drake earned the win, with eight strikeouts and two walks in seven innings.
Seniors Tom Bash, T.J. Dailey and Matt Evans were named to the PAC All-Tournament Team.
SVC finished the 2021 season 17-18 overall and 13-12 in conference, while reaching the PAC Championship for the first time in school history.
