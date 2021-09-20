Pevarnik golfing at Bowling GreenFormer Greater Latrobe golf standout Brady Pevarnik is now at Bowling Green State University after transferring from the College of Charleston last semester.
Pevarnik has started all three events this fall and has shown improvement in each event.
In the first event, the Island Resort Intercollegiate, Pevarnik shot a 77, placing 48th individually, while his team took seventh overall. In the second, the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invitational, Pevarnik carded a 74, good enough for a 28th-place tie and seventh overall as a team.
Pevarnik fired a 73 at the Earl Yestingmeister Invitational at Ball State, helping Bowling Green to a second-place showing and a 19th-place tie individually.
Dewicki places top five again in golfFormer Greensburg Central Catholic standout Angelika Dewicki registered her second straight top-five finish to open her college career at Washington & Jefferson.
Dewicki ended in a fourth-place tie at the Thiel Invitational, as she carded an 87 during Friday’s round.
W&J is back in action at Meadville Country Club on Sept. 26-27
DAMF meets SouthmorelandThe Derry Area Midget Football teams faced Southmoreland this past weekend. The Lobos came away with a 33-27 win, while the Pack fell, 28-6, as did the Pups by a 51-0 margin.
Cael Brown scored four touchdowns in the double overtime win for the Lobos. Brown had the game-winning overtime touchdown and a conversion, while Wade Huss also scored and contributed two PATs. Cash Lukon recovered a fumble and had a sack, while Huss also picked up a fumble. Dane Marts came away with an interception that saved a touchdown in overtime.
Will McNeal scored a touchdown for the Pack, while Dylan Bateman recovered a fumble on the kickoff.
Roman Hemminger had a sack for the Pups.
Auto RacingDog Hollow Speedway
Friday, Sept. 17
LATE MODELS – Kyle Hardy, Dan Angelicchio, Jason Miller, Ryan Montgomery, Chad McClellan, Michael Lake, Dylan Yoder, John Wayne Weaver, Derek Rogers, Bryan Bernheisel.
LATE MODELS – Michael Duritsky, Joe Martin, Joe Moyer, Chuck Bowie, Levi Crowl, Jamey Swank, Benjamin Scott, Mark Rend, Tim Snare, RJ Dallape.
LIMITED LATE MODELS – Shawn Shoemaker, Greg Moore, Chris Hackett, Kyle Lear, Clinton Hersh, Bryan Benton, Rob Marhefka, Austin Stover, Paul Ivory, Eric Lucas.
PURE STOCKS – Brad Benton, Ron Benton, Dennis Collins, Tim Laughard, Jeremy Zufall, Bob Torquato, Mike Ball, Rich Anderson, Thomas Argent, Mike Benton.
FOUR CYLINDERS – Dylan Young, Mike Phillipson, Cody Young, Ashton Daughenbaugh, Noah Swank, Dustin Gibbons, Kala Varner, Cruz Daughenbaugh, Jamie Noel, Timothy Baker.
