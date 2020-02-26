SVC’s Guesman sets bowling mark
Sophomore Jessica Guesman set a St. Vincent bowling record with a 279 game, as the Bearcats swept Pitt-Bradford on the road to improve to 43-5 on the season.
Guesman started the second game of the day with a pair of strikes, left and converted a 4-pin in the third, then finished the game with nine consecutive strikes for her 279. It was the highest single-game score in school history, and her nine straight strikes equaled a Bearcats’ mark.
In gthe first game, SVC’s lineup was consistent, as the team defeated Pitt-Bradford, 905-775. Dani Koehler led the way with a 195 while Guesman shot a 190. Meghan Christman finished with a 177 while Morgan Barlock had a 174, and Olivia Emmonds had a 169.
SVC threw a 968 team score in the second game while P-B finished with an 840. Following Guesman was Koehler (179) and Christman (177). Barlock finished with a 168 while Emmonds had a 165.
The format then changed to a five-game Baker total, and the Bearcats got off to a quick start, shooting games of 199 and 200. The Bearcats ended the set with scores of 151, 175 and 181, winning the point by a 906-738 total.
Guesman led SVC in Baker play with a 20.0 average, a game equivalent of 200. Emmonds scored a 19.0 average while freshman Anna Tatham finished at 17.67, and Barlock shot 17.28.
Saint Vincent will be back in action March 7-8 in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Tournament in Altoona.
