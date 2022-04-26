BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Greater Latrobe had 13 medalists at the Slippery Rock Invitational on Saturday.
On the girls side, Emerson Skatell took fifth place with a time of 5:34 in the 1600-meter run. Clara Herr took sixth place in the 3200-meter run with a time of 12:25. Brylee Bodnar took seventh place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 17.28. In the 300-meter hurdles, Bondar took second place with a time of 49.02.
In relay competition the girls 400-meter relay team of Bodnar, Jenna Mucci, Mia Klasnic and Allyson Horner took second place with a time of 51.25.
The team of Mucci, Horner, Bodnar and Lauren Davis with time of 4:24 took sixth in the 1600-meter relay. In 3200-meter relay, Herr, Skatell, Kyleigh Krisfalusi and Morgan Reilly finished in sixth place with a time of 10:41.
For the boys, Brennan Campbell took first place in the 110-meter hurdles with time of 15.06. Campbell finished in second place in the 300-meter hurdles with time of 40.44.
In boys field events, Daylan Yeager took sixth place, clearing 12-0.
In relay competition for the boys, the team of Jacob Pittman, Adam Piper, Noah Pittman and Robert Fulton took fourth place in the 400-meter relay with a time of 44.14. In the 1600-meter relay, the team of Campbell, Noah Pittman, Matt McCreery and Tyler Mondock finished fourth with a time of 3:36. The team of Cole Brunton, Austin An, Liam Wilson and Drew Kozuch took seventh with a time of 8:51.
LATROBE LITTLE LEAGUE
Rockies 7, Tigers 1
Bryson Gessler and Austin Slezak hit a double apiece for the Rockies in their 7-1 victory over the Tigers in the Latrobe Little League on Sunday.
Zach Skoloda had two singles for the Tigers.
Slezak earned the win for the Rockies striking out 13 and walking no one.
Pirates 3, Phillies 1
Reid Flynn had two singles to lead the bats for the Pirates in their win.
Max Kurek and Parker Holt had a double apiece for the Phillies.
Vinny Calabrace struck out nine and walked none for the win for the Pirates.
