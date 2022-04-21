BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Greater Latrobe 76, Penn-Trafford 74
The Greater Latrobe boys track and field team edged past Penn-Trafford for a Class AAA, Section 1 victory Wednesday.
In track events, Robert Fulton took first place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.81. In the 200-meter dash, Adam Piper finished first with a time of 24.03 and in the 400-meter run, Tyler Mondock finished first with a time of 54.42.
The boys relay teams placed first in the 400-, 1600- and 3200-meter relays.
In the 110- and 300-meter hurdles, Brennan Campbell finished first with a time of 15.74 and 41.98 respectively.
In field events, Mondock tied for first in the high jump with a height of 5-2. Daylan Yeager took the pole vault with a height of 10-6.
The boys are now 1-3 overall and in section.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Greater Latrobe 90, Penn-Trafford 60
The Lady Wildcats track and field team upended Penn-Trafford to take a Class AAA, Section 1 victory Wednesday.
In field events, Rachel Limani took first in four events. She placed first in the high jump (4-6), long jump (15-0) and triple jump (31-11). She also took first in the pole vault at 8-6.
Meryn Zangaro won the shot put with a distance of 33-4.
On the track side, Ella Bulava finished in first place in the 800-meter run at a time of 2:25.
The girls relay team also took first in the 3200-meter relay.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Derry Area 3, Fox Chapel 2
Derry Area was able to outlast Fox Chapel in overtime in the fifth set to secure a 3-2 exhibition victory. Scores were 25-23, 19-25, 25-22, 13-25, 19-17. Nick Allison led Derry with 12 kills and Noah Berkhimer added eight kills and both players added 12 digs. Elijah Wigand and Matt Rhoades had 11 digs as well. Rhoades also had 30 assists.
Derry JV won 2-0. Scores were 25-15, 25-15. Cam McNichol led with 7 kills and Mason Beeman added 3 kills. Bryce McNichol had 6 digs. John Shumaker had 15 assists. Duke Klapchar had 4 aces.
