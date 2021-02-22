St. Vincent College defeats Pitt-Greensburg in bowling
St. Vincent College defeated the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg during a women’s bowling match at Lincoln Lanes.
SVC won the first two matches 960-645 and 881-701, respectively, and then the third, 880-676.
Kaitlyn Macie led SVC with a match-high 166, while Alaina Jenkins paced Pitt-Greensburg with a 158.
