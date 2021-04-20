Wildcats fall in boys’ lacrosseCanon-McMillan defeated the Greater Latrobe boys’ lacrosse team, 17-9, during a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 game played on Monday.
Aiden Kammerer and Ryan Miele both scored four goals to lead the Wildcats, while Ian Smith also found the back of the net. Nick Stump assisted on two goals, while Mason Rohrer and Smith also contributed helpers.
J.T. Kaecher stopped 13 shots, while Justin Smith of Canon-McMillan made three saves, as both teams finished with 40 shots on goal. Both teams combined for 11 penalties, as Greater Latrobe finished with five. The Wildcats won 13 faceoffs, to just 10 for Canon-McMillan.
Greater Latrobe (4-5) is back in action Thursday at Greensburg Central Catholic.
Area schedule changesDerry Area had two varsity volleyball matches postponed. The Trojans were slated to visit Fox Chapel Area today and Hempfield Area next Monday.
There were also several varsity softball games changed.
Derry Area is scheduled to host Deer Lakes, 4:30 p.m. Friday, a game that was previously scheduled for April 16. A previously-scheduled home game against Greensburg Central Catholic on the same day was postponed.
The Lady Trojans are also slated to host East Allegheny, 4:30 p.m. today. That game was originally scheduled to take place at East Allegheny.
