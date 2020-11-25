Area schedule changes
There were several changes to the Greater Latrobe wrestling team’s schedule.
The Wildcats were set to participate in a dual meet at North Allegheny High School on Dec. 12, but that event will not take place.
Additionally, Greater Latrobe is scheduled to compete in a dual at the end of January.
The Wildcats are set to battle in the Central Mountain Dual on Jan. 30 at Central Mountain High School in Mill Hall, Pennsylvania. Additional schools include Philipsburg-Osceola, Shippensburg, Central Mountain, Clearfield and General McLane among others.
