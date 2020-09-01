Fast, Furious at Latrobe SpeedwayLatrobe Speedway will hold Fast and Furious Night on Saturday.
The event features Super Late Models and Latrobe Speedway’s Pro Stock Challenge.
Pits open at 3 p.m. and general admission is 5 p.m. It’s $40 for adults at the pit gate and $20 for kids aged 7 to 15. Kids 6 and younger are admitted free. General admission tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and veterans, $10 for kids aged 7 to 15, and kids 6 and younger are admitted free.
Golf outing at Latrobe Country ClubThe International Organization of Glutaric Acidemia (IOGA) will hold the 18th annual golf classic Friday, Sept. 25, at Latrobe Country Club.
Registration will take place at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start at 11 a.m. There will be a snack shop on course with cocktails and snacks at 4 p.m. Dinner, a raffle and prizes will be at 5 p.m.
The IOGA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping children with rare disorders. The organization’s mission is to enhance early detection, prevent neurological damage of those affected by metabolic disorders and repair brain damage. Proceeds raised will continue to benefit research therapies to great Glutaric Acidemia, Parkinson’s, stroke, Huntington Disease and Traumatic Brain injuries.
Contact Mike Metil at 724-422-1484 for additional details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.