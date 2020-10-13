JV IceCats defeat Indiana The Greater Latrobe junior varsity hockey team shutout Indiana Area, 6-0, during a game played Monday at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
Rocco Marino, Jacob Hannah and Nik Guidos each scored twice during the six-goal victory.
Nik Guidos, Ethan Allias and Noah Guidos each provided two assists, while Aiden Brunetto, Sawyer Ruffner and Marino recorded one assist each.
Evan Jarvis posted 15 saves during the shutout, as Greater Latrobe outshot Indiana Area, 20-15.
Latrobe-GLSD programsThe Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation has announced several upcoming programs, including the 12th annual Turkey Trot which is slated for Nov. 23.
The 5K run/walk will take place Thanksgiving morning, and a $15 fee includes a commemorative long sleeve, guaranteed to all pre-registered participants.
An indoor soccer league is scheduled to begin Nov. 13 until Feb. 12 at the Scalise Gymnasium.
The Under-8 League (born Aug. 1, 1998 to July 31, 2000) plays at 6 or 7 p.m. Wednesdays; Under-10 League (Aug. 1, 1996 to July 31, 1998) at 6 or 7 p.m Mondays; and Under-13 League (Aug. 1, 1993 to July 31, 1996) at 8 p.m Mondays or Wednesdays.
Registration fees for the indoor soccer league are $35/40.
An 18-and-older dodgeball group will meet at Latrobe Elementary School Gymnasium starting Nov. 13 until Feb. 26 from 8:15-9:30 p.m. A $2 nightly fee will be charged to play.
