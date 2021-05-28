DA track, field camp registration
Time is running out for Derry Area School District students entering grades 3-7 in the fall to register for the Derry Area Trojans Track & Field Camp.
The camp is set for 10 a.m. to noon each day, June 7-10 at Trojan Stadium.
The deadline for registration is 5 p.m. Sunday, May 30. The registration fee of $50 includes a T-shirt for those who have registered and paid by the May 30 deadline.
Camp participants will receive eight hours of instruction and coaching in technique, conditioning and competition with an emphasis on experiencing each of the six events offered at the camp: 100-meter dash, 60-meter hurdles, 4x100m relay, high jump, long jump and shot put.
The camp will culminate with a grade-level track meet for all participants.
Derry Area head varsity track and field coach Mark Curcio will serve as camp director, with members of the Trojans varsity coaching staff and team members serving as the camp’s staff.
Students and staff will wear masks for the duration of the camp.
To register, visit https://www.unityprinting.com/customer_portal/track-camp-registration-portal.html. Walk-up registrations are permitted at the camp, but walk-up registrants will not receive a camp T-shirt.
The camp will go on in light rain, but will be canceled because of inclement weather with no rain dates scheduled. Any cancelations will be announced through the Derry Area Track and Field Twitter account and the Derry Area School District Facebook page.
Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Yankees 15, Red Sox 4. Leading hitters — Max Dlugos (double), Josh Short (two singles), Cam Ferri, Ely Goodman, Sonny Simon, Sage Sevacko, Liam Pescatore-Kubecki, Austin Campbell, Mac Cravener, Brandon Pitts (singles), Yankees; Kalvin Clayton, Seth Spillar (double), Evan Springob, Zander Komperda, Matt Smail (single), Red Sox; WP — Ferri (SO-2, W-1), LP — J.R. Smail (SO-1, W-3), Drew Blossey (SO-1, W-3), Will Showalter (SO-1, W-0); Yankees 2-0, Red Sox 1-1.
