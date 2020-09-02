Little ’Cats defeat HAThe Greater Latrobe Junior High Boys Soccer team opened its season with a 9-1 victory at Hempfield Area on Tuesday.
Roman Agostoni led the way with four goals and two assists, while Ian DeCerb scored twice. Brandon Reno, John Massaro and Duncan Stevenson also scored for Greater Latrobe. Cam Mikulsky also added an assist, while Teslevich earned the win in goal.
Reno opened the scoring on a well-placed cross from Mikulsky. Greater Latrobe added another when Agostoni scored the first of his four goals, while DeCerb tacked on another first-half goal from Agostoni from just outside the penalty box. Agostoni scored his second goal when he stole a pass, beat a defender and then the keeper with a shot to the left side. DeCerb netted his second goal on an assist from Agostoni. Agostoni finished his hat trick on a free kick before Hempfield Area scored its lone goal. Agostoni scored his fourth goal before Greater Latrobe capped the scoring with two more on tallies from Massaro and Stevenson.
Greater Latrobe is back in action on Monday against Franklin Regional at home.
Little Lady ’Cats topple HABri Hoffer and Cali Dyche led the Greater Latrobe junior high girls soccer team defeated Hempfield Area, 11-1, on Tuesday.
Hoffer and Dyche both scored three goals to lead the charge, while Robin Reilly and Lauren Bell netted two goals apiece. Mackenzie Kubistek also scored for Greater Latrobe.
The Little Lady Wildcats are back in action 4 p.m., Sept. 14 against Connellsville Area at Rotary Park.
