BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Greater Latrobe 3, Penn Hills 0
The Greater Latrobe boys volleyball team moved their season record to 8 – 5 last night and 6 – 4 in the Class AAA, Section 3 with a straight-set victory over Penn Hills,
The win secures a spot in 2022 WPIAL playoffs for the Wildcats, who defeated Penn Hills 25 – 9, 25 – 18 and 25 – 22 with Greater Latrobe leading from wire to wire.
For the third consecutive match, Senior Brennan Ward paced the Wildcats on offense accounting for 10 kills. Enzo Rodi connected on seven kills with Tyler Nelson grabbing six kills. Eight additional kills were turned in by Sam Kiesel (4), Isiac Waszo (3) and Luke Fiore (1). Ward also led the Wildcats in aces with six while Josh Havrilla also did his scoring from the service line recording five aces to go along with 30 assists while directing the Wildcats offense. In addition to Wards’ and Havrillas’ ace totals, Tyler Nelson chalked up three aces with Sam Kiesel (2) , Ruben Rojas (1) and Tyler Mondock (1) producing aces respectively.
Net defense saw six blocks recorded with Enzo Rodi accounting for two, and Tylaer Nelson, Isiac Waszo, Rocco Marino and Luke Fiore all posting a block apiece.
Floor defense statistics were led by Sam Kiesel with eight digs followed closely by Tyler Nelson and Josh Havrilla each with seven digs, while the trio of Enzo Rodi, Brennan Ward and Ruben Rojas each collected five digs apiece. Tyler Mondock and Luke Fiore rounded out the defensive stats with dig totals of two and one.
Latrobe’s JV’s duplicated the sweep of the Indians JV squad by the score of 25 – 20 and 25 – 16. Sam Keisel led all JV hitters with his 4 kills with Eric Bisignani posting three kills and Ethan Shoemaker and Brady Kring combining for three additional kills two and one. Kiesel set the bar in the serving category also with four service aces.
Defensively Jacob Elliot topped the stats with seven digs, Sam Kiesel accounted for six digs with Eric Bisignani (5), Luke Fiore (4) and Tyler Bauer (3) combining for 12 additional digs.
The Wildcats will be back home on May 10 for another section matchup against Penn-Trafford.
LATROBE LITTLE LEAGUE
Rockies 2, Red Sox 1
The Rockies edged the Red Sox 2-1 on Sunday. Although the Red Sox went up early, the Rockies got a run in the second and seventh inning to secure the win.
The winning run came on Josh Yockey hit a single that scored Bryson Gessler in the seventh inning.
Gessler hit a double in the seventh inning for the Rockies. Kalvin Clayton had a triple for the Red Sox as the team’s only extra-base hit.
Gessler also earned the win for the Rockies.
Pirates 10, Cardinals 1
Fletcher Wnek had a triple to help the Pirates notch a win over the Cardinals Sunday. Parker Holt had the other extra-base hit for the Pirates; a double.
The Pirates jumped out to an early lead after one inning. It would be a lead it would not lose.
Vinny Calabrace earned the win for the Pirates, striking out nine and walking none.
Tigers 11, Phillies 6
Tigers and Phillies traded the lead early, but the Tigers finally broke open the game in the fourth inning, where it scored four runs to take a lead it would not lose.
Matt Fernell got the win for the Tigers, striking out 11 and walking one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.