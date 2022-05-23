HOLE-IN-ONE
Don Snyder hit a hole-in-one at Glengarry Golf Links on Sunday. He used a 7-iron on the 109-yard hole No. 2. The shot was witnessed by Rich Washargbaugh.
LATROBE LITTLE LEAGUE
Pirates 16, Yankees 3
Fletcher Wnek hit three singles, a double and knocked in four runs to lead the Pirates to a 16-3 win over the Yankees in Latrobe Little League on Thursday.
Vinny Calabroce and Jaxon Makrevski each had three RBIs in the win. Calabroce hit three singles, while Makrevski added one.
The Pirates had three runs in the first, five in the second and another three in the third inning as they took a commanding lead.
Wnek earned the win for the Pirates, walking four and striking out two.
The Pirates stand at 5-0 and the Yankees are now 2-5.
