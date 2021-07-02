DA’s Kriebel golf coach at SHUSeton Hill University announced on Thursday that former Derry Area multi-sport standout Talon Kriebel will be the school’s new head women’s golf coach for the 2021-22 season.
Kriebel is currently the assistant golf professional at Glengarry Golf Links in Unity Township. He became a professional golfer in 2015 and has been playing and teaching golf professionally in the area since then. He has taught Division I golfers and local PGA professionals.
Kriebel has qualified for the West Penn Open Championships and won a Tri-State PGA Assistants event at The Club at Nevillewood. Last year, he won the head pro and assistant pro event at Allegheny
Kriebel, a 2011 Derry Area graduate, was a four-sport athlete, starring in football, basketball, track and baseball at his alma mater. He is married to Felicia Domasky, a Mount Pleasant Area and Seton Hill graduate and also a former member of the women’s softball program.
