Wildcats make bowling regional
The Greater Latrobe boys’ bowling team finished 14th during the recent WPIBL playoffs and qualified for regional championship action March 6 at North Versailles Bowling Center.
Alex Brubaker, James Gatto, Matthew Martinosky, Cole Pfeifer and Justin Taylor managed to qualify on a tough oil pattern called “the beaten path,” which was challenging to all competing teams. Dominic Panichelle and Jacob Stephenson were alternates for the competition.
Brubaker, Gatto and Martinosky will participate in WPIBL singles’ competition Wednesday at Sims Lanes in Beaver Falls. Kaylee Zuzak will also represent the Greater Latrobe girls’ WPIBL singles action Thursday at Wildlife Lanes in Lower Burrell.
DAMS drops three of four matches
Derry Area Middle School girls’ volleyball teams lost to Gateway on Thursday, both by a 2-0 margin.
Eighth-grade scores were 25-20 and 25-7 while the seventh grade fell, 25-17 and 25-20.
Lea Corbett led the eighth-grade team with two aces. Sophia Mazzoni had four aces for the seventh-grade team, while Ella Sylvis and Regan Repak tallied three aces each.
On Friday, the Little Lady Trojans split with Greensburg Salem. The seventh grade won in straight games (25-17, 25-14) while the eighth grade lost in three (25-12, 22-25, 15-10).
Mazzoni totaled eight aces, and Alayna Williams and Repak six each for the seventh-grade squad. Tumulty and Williams combined for five kills with three and two, respectively.
For the DAMS eighth-grade team, Rebecca Huss had three kills, and Williams and Allyson Loucks two apiece. Cassie Byers and Mylah O’Hanlon finished with four kills, and Corbett and Sylvis two.
JV IceCats lose on late P-T goals
Giving up two goals in the final minute and a half, including the last one with only one second left, the Greater Latrobe junior varsity hockey team lost to host Penn-Trafford, 4-3, Friday night at Center Ice Arena in Delmont.
The JV IceCats had a 3-1 lead after two periods, but Penn-Trafford scored early in the third and then tied it with 1:22 to play before getting the game-winner with one tick on the clock.
Nik Manolakos had a goal and assist for Greater Latrobe (2-4-8). Other tallies came from Allen Rider and J.D. Robinson while Jason Markowsky, Chris Callahan, Peyton Meyers and Jake Kettering all had assists.
Goaltener Evan Jarvis suffered the defeat despite making 27 saves.
Nate Loughner had the game-winning goal for Penn-Trafford and also assisted on the tying score. Isaac Sloan, Nate Pechulis and Evan Wettling also had goals for the Warriors.
GL in back in action Monday (9:15 p.m.) against visiting Shaler Area at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
