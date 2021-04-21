Lady Rams earn forfeit winsThe Ligonier Valley girls’ softball team won a pair of games on Tuesday without even taking the field.
The WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 home doubleheader against Jeannette was canceled on Tuesday, so the Lady Rams received a pair of forfeit victories. The games will not be rescheduled.
Ligonier Valley, in its first WPIAL season, continues to hold the top spot in the section with a 6-0 record and an 8-0 overall mark. The Lady Rams are scheduled to visit Brentwood, 4 p.m. Thursday. Brentwood is 0-4 in section play and 2-4 overall.
Lady ’Cats fall in lacrosseUpper St. Clair defeated the Greater Latrobe girls’ lacrosse team, 17-0, during a home section game played on Tuesday at Rossi Field.
Greater Latrobe (3-3, 3-5) junior goalie Kaylee Dusetzina stopped nine of 26 shots on goal, as the Lady Wildcats had 12 ground ball controls, an interception and five draw controls to 13 for Upper St. Clair.
The Lady Wildcats’ junior varsity team suffered a 12-2 defeat.
Martina Ciafre and Mary Blycheck scored the lone Greater Latrobe goals. Kierra Madey stopped four of 16 shots on goal, as the Lady Wildcats converted on two of three shots. Greater Latrobe had seven ground ball controls and three draw controls to 12 for Upper St. Clair.
Greater Latrobe is back in action, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Norwin.
Hole-in-one at Latrobe ElksHenry Thompson picked up a hole-in-one at Latrobe Elks Golf Club on Tuesday.
Thompson, from Pittsburgh, earned his ace on the 168-yard No. 2 hole using a 4-Hybrid. Witnesses were Mike Thomas, Purdie McGrath and Mark Pinnix.
Area schedule changesThere were several changes to upcoming Derry Area boys’ varsity volleyball matches.
The Trojans’ home match against Deer Lakes, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday has been postponed. A match the following day, set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bishop Guilfoyle, has also been postponed. A match, set for, 7:30 p.m. Monday at Hempfield Area was also postponed. The Trojans are 0-3 in WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 play and 1-3 overall this season.
Additionally, a Greater Latrobe boys’ volleyball match, set for Tuesday night at Hempfield Area, was also postponed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.