SVC baseball in PAC playoffsThe St. Vincent College baseball team (14-16) hosts Bethany College (16-20) for a single nine-inning play-in game, 3 p.m. today for the fourth and final seed in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Baseball Championship Tournament. The winner will face fourth-ranked and host W&J at 1 p.m. Thursday.
SVC split the season series with Bethany, 2-2, including a 12-11 walk-off win on March 20. The Bearcats have lost seven of their last eight games entering today’s play-in game.
