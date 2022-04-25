BOYS LACROSSE
Indiana Area 6, Greater Latrobe 3
The Wildcats boys lacrosse team traveled to play Indiana Area in a non-section game Saturday. Greater Latrobe dropped close match 6-3. Nick Stump scored two goals, and JT Kaecher added one goal. Ben Currie chipped in two assists and Ian Smith also had an assist. Cam Rohrer had 10 saves in net.
The Wildcats host North Hills on 7 p.m. April 27 at Rossi Field for senior night.
Bethel Park 9, Greater Latrobe 2
Greater Latrobe hosted Bethel Park Thursday evening for a Class AAA, Section 1 game; the Wildcats came up short 9-2.
Scoring goals for the Wildcats goals were Nick Stump and Ben Currie, while JT Kaecher chipped in an assist. Seton Hill commit Cam Rohrer made 16 saves in the net for Greater Latrobe.
