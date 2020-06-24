Derry Legion game postponedDerry Legion’s scheduled game on Tuesday was postponed because of inclement weather.
Derry was slated to face Yough (5-1) on Tuesday in a Westmoreland County American League Baseball game, but the game was wiped out because of weather near Sutersville Ball Field in Herminie. The make-up date for that game has yet to be determined.
Derry entered that game with a 1-2 record, following a 3-2 win against Latrobe and losses versus Young Township and Hempfield East by a combined three runs. Derry is back in action 6 p.m. Wednesday against West Hempfield (1-1) at Lint Field in Irwin. Latrobe is also scheduled to play, 6 p.m. Wednesday against Young Township at Legion-Keener Field.
Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Phillies 5, Rockies 1. Leading hitters — Noah Dixon (triple), Will Austraw (double), Cash Achhammer, Joey Crimboli, Gaige Bartholomew (single), Phillies; Donovan Carroll (two singles), Luke Bulebosh, Austin Slezak, Wyatt Niederhiser, Tommy Snyder (single), Rockies; WP — Sam Hochard (SO-3, W-2), Dixon (SO-1, W-2), Pickle Burket (SO-0, W-2), LP — Niederhiser (SO-2, W-3), Snyder (SO-4, W-3), Nico Dominick (SO-1, W-2), Carroll (SO-0, W-0); Phillies 4-0, Rockies 2-2.
Derry Area Youth Athletic Association
Yankees 10, Rays 3. Leading hitters — Chase Lukon (double, two singles), Mason Horwat (three singles), Tre Kail (two singles), Hudson Fridley, Colin Barkley, Tanner Zulisky, Kaleb Ridilla, Hudson Howard (single), Yankees; Anthony Sacco (two singles), Cayden McCune, Dawson Chamberlain (single), Rays; WP — Zulisky (SO-5, W-2), Barkley (SO-5, W-1), LP — McCune (SO-6, W-1), Sacco (SO-0, W-3), Caden Marsh (SO-0, W-2).
Racing action at LernervilleRacing will take place from Thursday, June 25 through Saturday, June 27 at Lernerville Speedway in Sarver with limited fans in attendance this weekend.
Drivers will compete in the Saturday night finale for a $30,000 prize as the event will take place live on national television, simulcasted on the CBS Sports Network, as well as DIRTVision.
Thursday and Friday’s preliminary events will be streamed on DIRTVision.com with 25-lap features capping each night. The conclusion will take place Saturday with a 50-lap, $30,000-to-win finale simulcasted on CBS Sports Network around 9 p.m.
