Wildcat wrestlers punch ticket to Hershey
Greater Latrobe’s wrestling team earned a trip to Hershey for this week’s PIAA team wrestling tournament with a 68-6 rout of Pittsburgh City League champion Carrick on Monday in an opening-round state dual match.
The Wildcats (13-1) will wrestle Council Rock South at 6 p.m. Thursday at Hershey’s Giant Center.
Seven GL wrestlers — Lucas Braun, Jacob Braun, Wyatt Schmucker, Wyatt Held, Luke Willochell, Leo Joseph and Lucio Angelicchio — earned pins in Monday’s win.
Gabe Golden added a win via technical fall, while Jacob Kemerer earned a victory by decision for the Wildcats.
GL also got three forfeit wins, including by Nate Roth and Sam Snyder, while the team gave up a forfeit at 189 pounds.
GL swimmers sweep Penn-Trafford at home
Greater Latrobe’s swimming and diving teams on Monday swept a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 meet against visiting Penn-Trafford, with the girls earning a 91-84 victory and the boys winning 92-85.
Kate Wolford won a pair of individual events for the Lady Wildcats, taking the 200 and 500 freestyle, and also teamed with Dannika Mucino, Andrea Hoffman and Destini Homan to capture the 400 free relay.
Homan also grabbed two individual wins and ran legs on two winning relays. She won the 100 free and 200 IM, and was also part of the 400 free relay team and the 200 medley relay squad that also included Mucino, Lauren Bell and Maggie Elder.
Bell also added a win in the 100 backstroke. The Lady Wildcats got another first-place finish from Hannah Polosky in the diving event, which was also good enough for a WPIAL qualifying score.
In the boys’ event, a pair of Greater Latrobe relay squads earned victories and recorded WPIAL qualifying times. They included the 200 free relay team of Julian Zhu, Liam Mucino, Patrick Cratty and Charlie Cratty, along with the 400 free relay team of Zhu, the Cratty brothers and Colin Spehar.
Zhu (50 free), Spehar (200 IM), Liam Mucino (500 free) and Tanner Popella (diving) also earned individual wins, while Patrick Cratty earned a WPIAL qualifying time in the 200 free with a second-place finish.
Greater Latrobe continues section competition at 6 p.m. Thursday when it hosts Norwin.
SVC’s Marconi earns league honor
St. Vincent College junior center Ella Marconi was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 31.
Marconi (Kane, Pa./Kane Area) led the Bearcats to three PAC victories on the week, averaging 17.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocked shots. In SVC’s win over Franciscan on Jan. 31, she had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and added 17 points and 11 boards in a home win over Bethany on Feb. 2. She then closed out the week with a 19-point, 12-rebound performance in Saturday’s win over Grove City.
Over the three games, she shot 54% (19-for-35) from the field and 74% (14-for-19) from the foul line.
Marconi is averaging 10.8 points and a league-high 10.8 rebounds per season, while she leads the conference in blocked shots (45) and is tied for the conference lead with seven double-doubles.
