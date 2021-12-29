Tournaments continue todayThe Greater Latrobe girls’ basketball tournament is set to tip-off today, while the prestigious Powerade wrestling tournament also begins today.
Jen Sobota, Greater Latrobe’s all-time leading scorer, is set to face her former team, as Virginia-based McLean meets Greater Latrobe, 5 p.m. today at Greater Latrobe.
On Thursday, Greater Latrobe will face WPIAL powerhouse Chartiers Valley, the eventual WPIAL champion and PIAA runners-up, at Greater Latrobe. It’s a rematch of last year’s WPIAL Class 5A semifinal, which Chartiers Valley won by a 59-43 margin.
The Greater Latrobe wrestlers will participate in the two-day Powerade Tournament on Wednesday and Thursday at Canon-McMillan High School.
The Kiski Area Holiday Tournament also continues with Ligonier Valley playing Yough. The Lady Rams meet Yough, 3 p.m. today, while the boys’ team is in action against the Cougars at 4:30 p.m. Ligonier Valley plays the host Cavaliers on Thursday at 6 and 7:30 p.m., respectively.
DAMS basketball splits with EAThe Derry Area middle school boys’ basketball team split games against East Allegheny. The eighth-grade team suffered a 37-27 loss, while the seventh-grade team picked up a 33-20 win.
Stanley Rajkovich led the eighth-grade team with seven points, while Cason Long contributed six points.
Colton Darazio and Rajkovich had 10 points each, and Anthony Sacco followed with seven points, as both teams are 2-1 overall.
The Derry Area middle school teams are back in action on Jan. 5 against Greensburg Central Catholic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.