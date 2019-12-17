GLJV hockey falls to Warriors
Penn-Trafford built a two-goal lead going into the third period Monday and held on for a 3-1 road victory in junior varsity hockey action at Kirk S. Nevin Arena.
The Warriors grabbed the lead with an even-strength goal from Aiden Alberts at the 10:22 mark of the opening period. They extended the cushion with another goal, this one from Kevin Doran III, at the 7:27 mark of the second.
GL finally dented the scoreboard in the third period when Fletcher Harvey found Joey Leone for an even-strength tally with two minutes remaining.
PT, however, found the back of the net a little more than a minute later, as Nate Lougher’s goal set the final. Loughner led all scorers with a goal and an assist.
GL held a slight 21-20 edge in shots. Logan Byrd finished with 18 saves in goal for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats, who are now 2-7-2 on the season, is back in action Jan. 9 (8:35 p.m.) when it hosts Franklin Regional at Kirk S. Nevin Arena.
GL seventh-graders top Plum
Greater Latrobe’s seventh-grade boys’ basketball team got 16 points from John Wetzel in a 37-30 victory over Plum on Monday.
Jack Drnjevich chipped in seven points and Vince Gaskey added four for the Wildcats, who improved to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in section play.
GL hosts Trafford Middle on Wednesday (4 p.m.).
