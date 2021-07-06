LCC lists event resultsThe team of Ernie Thrasher, Kurt Kuyat, Pete Dasta and Pete Pacienza captured the 2021 MGA Independence Day event at Latrobe Country Club on Sunday.
Thrasher, Kuyat, Dasta and Pacienza won the best two of four net event with a minus-39. The grouping of Rob Slavonia, Joey Torrero, Travis Varchetti and Ted Williamson placed second with a minus-36, while the foursome of Jerry Deriso, Mike Rutigliano, Scott Avolio and Bob Roth took third at minus-35. The grouping of Matt Pellis, Tim Graham, Walt Moorhead and Jamie McTiernan took fourth with a minus-34, while Jim Bryan, Johnny and John Torrero and Joe Shearer came in fifth at minus-33.
Skill prizes went to Stan Caraher on the second hole, while Paul Puleo won a skill prize on hole No. 4. Jerry Hanna took the prize on the 10th hole, while Slavonia won it on the 13th hole.
Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Pirates 14, Red Sox 7. Leading hitters – Fletcher Wnek (triple, two singles), Vinny Calabrace (two doubles), Ben Hantz, Noah Skoloda, Bryce Shuey (two singles), Landon Miney (single), Pirates; Matthew Smail (double), J.R. Smail (two singles), Kalvin Clayton, Evan Springob, Seth Spillar, Bion Milko (single), Red Sox; WP – Calabrace (SO-7, W-3), Mason Mastowski (SO-0, W-2), LP – Clayton (SO-4, W-3), Springob (SO-2, W-4).
Phillies 8, Tigers 7. Leading hitters — Nick Bauer (triple, single), Chase Burket, Gavin McClain (double), Will Austraw (two singles), Joey Crimboli, Brody Schober (single), Phillies; Evan Ulewicz (triple, double, single), Joel Williams (two singles), Dawson Huber (single), Tigers; WP — Crimboli (SO-6, W-0), Bauer (SO-1, W-0), Clayton Burket (SO-2, W-2), LP — Zach Skoloda (SO-1, W-0), Huber (SO-7, W-3), Charlie Little (SO-0, W-3); Phillies 10-3, Tigers 5-10.
Rockies 5, Yankees 3. Leading hitters — Tommy Snyder (three singles), Austin Slezak, Joe Bearer, Bryson Gessler (single), Rockies; Max Dlugos, Josh Short, Brandon Pitts, Luke Thompson (single), Yankees; WP — Snyder (SO-5, W-0), Gessler (SO-5, W-3), LP – Cam Ferri (SO-4, W-0), Short (SO-6, W-4); Rockies 7-8, Yankees 4-9.
Auto RacingPittsburgh’s Pa. Motor Speedway
Saturday, July 3
LATE MODEL – Jeremy Wonderling, Kyle Hardy, Joe Martin, Zach Gunn, Garrett Paugh, Kyle Lukon, Daryl Charlier, Ben Policz, Cole Patrelle, Cory Sines.
PRO STOCKS – Brian Hutchko, Mike Harris, Nick Kochuba, Jacob Billyk, Zach Stehle, Tanya Charlier.
MODIFIEDS – Justin Shea, Tony Tatgenhorst, Ayden Cipriano, Benjamin Easler, Dave Price, Preston Cope, J.C. Boyer, Chas Wolbert, Chelsie Kriegisch, Jordan Ehrenberg.
HOBBY STOCKS – Cody Koteles, Stephen Shelpman, Chloie Jones, Frank Magill, Ben Anton, John Cain, Matthew Benard, Jacob Wiser, Karlee Kovacs, Cody Behanna.
FOUR CYLINDERS – April Tennant, Lucas Weaver, Bill Tennant, Craig Rudolph, Eric Reynolds, Travis Corbin, Matt Kiesel.
YOUNG GUNS – Logan Koteles, Cameron Hollister, Travis Clark, Sadie Snatchco, Gavin Kokolis, Cameron Lambert, Kiersten Chernik, Emmie Laboon.
LATE MODELS – Michael Norris, Kyle Lukon, Garret Paugh, Jeremy Wonderling, Kyle Hardy, Daryl Charlier.
LATE MODELS – Zach Morrow, Zachary Kane, Cory Sines, John Boring, Travis Justice, Joe Squatriglia, Philip Bubeck, Zach Crawford, J.J. Mazur, Kassidy Kammicker.
