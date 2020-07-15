Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Pirates 16, Tigers 1. Leading hitters — Chris Heese (triple), Charlie Heese (double), Jaxson Repko (three singles), Ramone Williams (two singles), Ben Slagle, Vinny Calabrace, Seth Spillar, Russell Fry (single), Pirates; Evan Ulewicz (two singles), Brian McIlnay (single), Tigers; WP — Ben Hantz (SO-7, W-5), Charlie Heese (SO-0, W-1), LP — Brady McIlnay (SO-2, W-3), John Hess (SO-2, W-4), Liam Pescatore-Gubecki (SO-1, W-5); Pirates 10-1, Tigers 1-9.
