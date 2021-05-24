Little Wildcats cap perfect seasonThe Greater Latrobe junior high baseball team completed a perfect season with a 22-6 victory against host McKeesport Area.
The Little Wildcats (7-0, 11-0) jumped out to a 9-0 lead by batting around the order. Eli Boring had two singles in the inning, scoring twice, while Jack Dixon chipped in a bases-clearing, three-run double. Greater Latrobe coasted to victory with four runs in each of the second, third and fifth innings.
Boring singled three times, while Cole Short added two singles and three runs. Noah Dixon produced two singles and two runs, while Mason Leonard, Alek Skwirut, Hayden Porterfield, Luke Bulebosh, Jack Jeffrey and Karter Fulton each chipped in singles and runs scored. Aiden Gray also added three runs scored.
Porterfield had a strikeout and zero walks, while Skwirut, Fulton, Buleboxh and Noah Dixon also contributed on the mound.
Greater Latrobe swept the section against Franklin Regional, Gateway, Armstrong, McKeesport Area and Hempfield Area, and also completed the first undefeated season in the program’s six-year history.
Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Red Sox 23, Rockies 7. Leading hitters — Kalvin Clayton (double, two singles), J.R. Smail (three singles), Seth Spillar (two singles), Evan Springob, Vinny Razza, Will Showalter, Matt Smail (single), Red Sox; Tommy Snyder, Nico Dominick, Joe Bearer, Nolan Dominick (single), Rockies; WP — Clayton (SO-9, W-1), Springob (SO-4, W-3), LP — Snyder (SO-7, W-6), Bryson Gessler (SO-0, W-3), Austin Slezak (SO-0, W-3), Tony Perla (SO-0, W-3), Ben Ament (SO-0, W-0); Red Sox 1-0, Rockies 0-1.
Phillies 8, Pirates 6. Leading hitters — Clayton Burket (three singles), Joey Crimboli, Brody Schober, Anderson Varchetti (two singles), Phillies; Vinny Calabrace, Ben Slagle, Max Kurek, Mason Mastowski (single), Pirates; WP — Nick Bauer (SO-2, W-3), Burket (SO-2, W-3), Will Austraw (SO-3, W-5), LP — Slagle (SO-5, W-3), Calabrace (SO-7, W-2); Phillies 1-0, Pirates 0-1.
Hole-in-one at GlengarryKevin Lopata picked up a hole-in-one at Glengarry Golf Links on Saturday.
Lopata scored his ace on the 136-yard No. 15 hole using a gap wedge. Witnesses were Mike Orange, Dan Orange and Eric Hampton.
Auto RacingPittsburgh’s Pa. Motor SpeedwaySaturday, May 22MODIFIED — Justin Shea, Chas Wolbert, Tony Tatgenhorst, Jordan Ehrenberg, Ben Easler, Kole Holden, Brandon Ritchey, Chelsea Kreigisch, Calvin Clay, Greg Porter.
LATE MODEL — Daryl Charlier, Zach Morrow, Tommy Schirnhofer Jr., Zach Gunn, Jake Gunn, Noah Brunell, Tony White, Bill Kessler, Joe Squatriglia, Dan Lepro.
PRO STOCK — Chris Schneider, Noah Brunell, Rocky Kugel, Nick Kocuba, Brian Hutchko, Brett McDonald, Pete Loria, Mike Anderson.
HOBBY STOCK — Frank Magill, Cody Koteles, Karlee Kovacs, John Cain, Ben Anton, Jonathan Koteles, Adam Feree, Tony Magill, Jacob Wiser, Tom Anton.
FOUR CYLINDER — Matt Kiesel, Chris Knight, Matt Knight, Eric Reynolds, Craig Rudolph, John Gill, Noah Bubeck, Travis Corbin, Lucas Weaver, Bill Tennant.
YOUNG GUNS — Logan Koteles, Cameron Hollister, Kiersten Chernik, Gavin Kokolis, Emmerson Laboon.
Dog Hollow Speedway
Friday, May 21
LATE MODELS — Ryan Montgomery, Jr., J.R. Gentry, John Weaver, Dave Blazavich, Matt Sponaughle, Joe Petyak, Dan Angelicchio, Dylan Lewis, Ryan Christoff, Joe Moyer.
RUSH STOCK CARS — Bob Torquato, Mikael Beaver.
LATE MODELS — Michael Duritsky, Devin Brannon, Levi Crowl, Joe Martin, Joe Moyer, Mark Rend, James Loar, Tim Snare, Rob Coffaro.
FOUR CYLINDER — Mike Phillipson, Cody Young, Noah Swank, Bill Hassenplug, Dylan Young, Justin Williamson, Ashton Daughenbaugh, Bill Eckenrode, Dustin Gibbons, Adam Ellis.
