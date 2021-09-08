Rams top MPA in boys golfThe Ligonier Valley boys’ golf team defeated Mount Pleasant Area, 217-233, during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 match played Tuesday at Norvelt Golf Club.
Ligonier Valley improved to 3-2 in section play and 4-2 overall following its victory. Mount Pleasant Area dropped to 2-2 in the section and 3-2 overall.
Ligonier Valley’s Logan Smith was the overall low medalist with a 37, while Josh Harbert followed at 43. Gavin McMullen and Brody McIntosh both shot a 44, while Luke Lentz also contributed 49.
Colin Hayes led Mount Pleasant Area with a 41, while Brenton George added a 45. Cole Surma shot a 46, Ryan Karfelt was one stroke back at 47 and Lucas Shaulis fired a 54.
UPG defeats SVC in women’s soccerThe University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg women’s soccer team used an early second half barrage to rally from a one-goal deficit and defeat host St. Vincent College, 3-1, on Tuesday.
Pitt-Greensburg (4-0) scored three times during a six-minute span in the second half.
Tanisha Grewal scored first for SVC when she caught up to a Lauren May through ball, streaked through the middle of the box and buried her second goal of the season in the 11th minute.
Pitt-Greensburg outscored the opposition 20-1 in four games this season. Ashley Lucas scored the game-tying goal 68 seconds into the half. More than a minute later, Lucas scored on an odd-angle shot from the corner of the box to give UPG the lead for good. Lucas scored again in the 50th minute on a free kick.
SVC keeper Maggie Perkins made four second-half saves, while Madison Arnold stopped five shots in the first half.
SVC is back in action 4 p.m. Thursday at Wilson College. The game was originally scheduled for Sept. 1, but was postponed because of inclement weather.
Fenton helps SFU women to winGreater Latrobe graduate Emma Fenton helped St. Francis to a win in its first match of the season during a victory against St. Peter’s University at the Red Flash Classic in Loretto.
St. Francis won in straight games, as Fenton recorded three assists offensively and three digs defensively. St. Francis defeated Delaware State University, but lost to Georgetown in five games.
Little ‘Cats still perfect in soccerThe Greater Latrobe junior high boys’ soccer team upped its record to 3-0 with a 2-1 victory against host Gateway on Tuesday.
Cam Mikulsky intercepted a Gateway goal kick and gave Greater Latrobe the early lead. Louis Cicero took a shot off a corner kick in the second half, which was redirected past the Gateway keeper by Jacob Stephenson.
The two-goal lead was short-lived, as a Gateway striker found his way behind the Greater Latrobe defense and was taken down in the box by a recovering defender. The Gators scored on the ensuing penalty kick to cut the deficit in half, but Greater Latrobe held on for the one-goal win.
Mitch Horner made seven saves in goal for the win.
