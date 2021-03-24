Latrobe Legion sign-upThe Latrobe Legion baseball team will hold a sign-up and informational meeting, 8 p.m. Sunday at the Thomas B. Anderson Post 515 home on Ligonier Street in Latrobe.
All prospective players who plan on trying out should be in attendance. Parents are encouraged to attend. For more information, contact manager Jason Bush at 724-237-7478.
Area schedule changesThe Derry Area boys volleyball team is scheduled to play a home game against West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m. May 14. The Trojans were scheduled to play that game on March 29.
The Derry Area girls’ softball team was also scheduled to play a road game against Mount Pleasant Area, 4 p.m. April 1, but the game was postponed.
A Derry Area track and field event was also moved. The Trojans are scheduled to host a meet against Burrell, 3:30 p.m. March 31. That meet was previously set for March 30 at Burrell before it was moved.
The Derry Area boys volleyball team were scheduled to host Central in a match, 7:30 p.m. March 31, but it was postponed. The Trojans were also set to host West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m. March 29, but that was also postponed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.