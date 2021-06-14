Schall, NA boys win state titleDan Schall and the North Allegheny boys volleyball team added another state championship to its collection.
Schall, a former Derry Area standout, helped lead North Allegheny to its third consecutive PIAA Class 3A State Volleyball Championship with a 3-1 victory against District 3 champion Central Dauphin this weekend at Penn State.
Schall is the son of Rich Schall, who started the highly-successful boys volleyball program at Derry Area. Dan Schall, a 1995 Derry Area graduate, who played at Penn State, was a senior when he helped the Trojans capture their most recent of three state championships in 1995, defeating Baldwin for the title.
North Allegheny has won 65 consecutive matches – the Tigers lost four games all season – and now three straight state championships. The Tigers beat Seneca Valley, 3-1, for their fourth consecutive WPIAL championship and 21st overall in program history. They’ve won eight state titles and have appeared in the state championship game 18 times.
W&J baseball ranked in top 15The Washington & Jefferson College baseball team concluded the 2021 season ranked No. 13 in the final Division III top 25 poll of the season.
The Presidents ended the season with a 37-3 overall record, the third-most wins in single-season program history. They won their 13th Presidents’ Athletic Conference title and reached the NCAA Division II Tournament for the eighth time.
Former Ligonier Valley standout Ethan Boring was a member of the team this past season.
Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Phillies 16, Tigers 4. Leading hitters — Joey Crimboli (home run, single), Nick Bauer (triple, double, two singles), Will Austraw (triple, single), Pickle Burket (double, two singles), Brody Schober, Chase Burket (double, single), Mattox Eury, Anderson Varchetti, Luke Hayburn (single), Phillies; Damen Camarote (double, single), Matthew Fernell (double), Joel Williams (two singles), Evan Burger, Dawson Huber (single), Tigers; WP — Bauer (SO-7, W-1), Austraw (SO-1, W-0), LP — Charlie Little (SO-2, W-1), Gage Evanichko (SO-1, W-1), Sam Rafferty (SO-2, W-4), Williams (SO-1, W-1), Huber (SO-0, W-0); Phillies 6-1, Tigers 2-5.
Pirates 13, Rockies 12. Leading hitters — Ben Hantz, Jaxon Makrevski, Landon Miney, Noah Skoloda (two singles), Charlie Heese, Max Kurek, Fletcher Wnek (single), Pirates; Austin Slezak (double, single), Nico Dominick, Luke Ament (two singles), Joe Bearer, Mayson Perla, Nolan Dominick, Bryson Gessler, Josh Yockey, Rockies; WP — Heese (SO-3, W-5), Vinny Calabrace (SO-3, W-3), Hantz (SO-3, W-0), LP — Gessler (SO-1, W-3), Nico Dominick (SO-1, W-0), Tommy Snyder (SO-4, W-0); Pirates 5-2, Rockies 2-5.
Auto RacingDog Hollow Speedway
Friday, June 11
SUPER LATE MODELS – Michael Lake, Clinton Hersh, John Wayne Weaver, Billy Eash, Dave Blazavich, Del Rougeux, Denny Fenton, Dylan Fenton, Ryan Christoff, Mike Laughard.
RUSH LATE MODELS – Kyle Hardy, Michael Duritsky, Levi Crowl, Joe Moyer, Tim Snare, Mark Rend, Rudy Bussaro, Joe Petyak, Joe Martin, Andrew Koenig.
FOUR CYLINDERS – Colton St. John, Cody Young, Noah Swank, Jeremy Trusko, Cory Staley, Chuck Dizzle, Michael Sinclair, Bill Eckenrode, Timothy Baker, Jamie Noel.
STOCK CARS – Bob Torquato, Jeremy Zufall
LATE MODELS – Michael Duritsky, Mike Spinneweber, Curtis Stivason, Rodney Phillips, Ed Dunkel, Denny Jerko.
