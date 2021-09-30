Rams pick up golf victoryThe Ligonier Valley boys’ golf team added another victory with a 242-294 win against Geibel during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 match played Wednesday at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
Chad Shank led the Rams (8-4, 9-4) with a 40, while Gavin McMullen followed one stroke back with a 41. Will Morford carded a 49, Caleb Laughlin fired a 55 and Ben Plowman followed with a 57.
Evan Bower led Geibel with a 43, while Will Schwarz and Ty Croftcheck both shot a 59. J.J. O’Wade added a 64 and Logan Johnson fired a 69.
Ligonier Valley is back in action on Tuesday against Kiski School in a non-conference match at Ligonier Country Club.
Little Wildcats shut out HAFive different Greater Latrobe players found the back of the net as the Little Wildcats’ boys’ soccer team blanked Hempfield Area, 8-0, to close out the season.
Greater Latrobe (6-4) won its second straight game and the Little Wildcats blanked Hempfield Area for the second time this season.
Mitch Horner opened the scoring with his first of two goals. Cam Mikulsky added another soon after when he took a well-placed through ball from John Massaro. Horner scored his second, making it 3-0, on a shot from Mikulsky. Massaro added to the Greater Latrobe lead on a well-placed shot from beyond the penalty box, and Massaro set up the Little Wildcats’ fifth goal, scored by Preston Miller. Miller closed the first-half scoring on a goal from Louis Cicero.
Tyler Webster set up a teammate with a cross, but the ball was inadvertently put into the Hempfield Area net for an own goal. Miller scored his third of the game from 25 yards out to complete his hat trick.
Little Lady ‘Cats blank HAGreater Latrobe’s middle school girls’ soccer team closed out its season with a 7-0 victory against Hempfield Area under the lights at Rossi Field.
Leading scorer Annalyse Bauer opened the scoring for Greater Latrobe, while goals followed from Gabby Cunningham, Emerson Shine and Mackenzie Kubistek, as the Little Lady Wildcats opened a 4-0 halftime lead.
Following the break, the Little Lady Wildcats continued to pour it on, as Bauer netted her second of the game. Elise Ruggery and Alexa Yurko also contributed to the win, while Maddie Munchinski and Lexie Cunningham teamed in goal for the shutout.
Eighth graders Bauer, Cunningham, Kubistek, Ruggery, Munchinski, Sarah Levan, Bianca Brown, Peyton Ferraro, McKenna Gettemy, Katie Miller, Hailey Taylor and Addison Tinsley all finished out their middle school careers, as Greater Latrobe finished the season 4-2-3 overall.
GLJH XC earns sweepThe Greater Latrobe junior high cross-country teams finished the regular season with a sweep of host Greensburg Central Catholic, Greensburg Salem and Derry Area.
The Greater Latrobe girls swept GCC and Greensburg Salem, while the boys did the same, all by a 15-50 margin.
Charlie Heese won the boys race, while Colton Goodlin placed fourth. Daniel Sweeney followed in fifth, Mick Mlay placed sixth and Colin Ecker took seventh. Josh Sterrett placed eighth and Korbyn Baum came in 10th out of 11 runners.
The top seven finishers on the girls’ side included Kennedy Sieman (third), Mimi Fridg (fourth), Samantha Yothers (eighth), Holly Crosco (ninth), Anna Kozuch (10th), Cecelia Morris (11th) and Olivia Rasefske in 12th out of 15 runners.
Greater Latrobe will compete in the Westmoreland Area Athletic Directors Association (WAADA) Championship, 3 p.m. Tuesday at White Oak Park.
