P-T beats GL JV football team
Penn-Trafford beat the Greater Latrobe junior varsity football team, 28-6, this past weekend.
Running back Alex Tatsch caught a 14-yard touchdown reception from quarterback John Wetzel. Defensive backs Aidan Butina and Ja’Tawn Williams both came away with interceptions for Greater Latrobe, which fell to 3-2 in the section and 6-3 overall.
DAMF Lobos still undefeatedThe Derry Area Midget Football (DAMF) Lobos are still undefeated.
The Lobos shut out McGuffey, 12-0, this past weekend in a playoff game.
Cael Brown led the way with two touchdowns, while Aiden Kirkpatrick, Cash Lukon and Cael Brown recovered fumbles. Hines Kromel also came away with an interception defensively.
The DAMF Lobos are scheduled to participate in the Class AA Division II Western Pennsylvania Youth Football League (WPYFL) Super Bowl, 5 p.m. Saturday at Trinity. The Lobos will face South Park or Southmoreland.
