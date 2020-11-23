JV IceCats blank GatewayThe Greater Latrobe junior varsity hockey team shut out Gateway with a 7-0 victory at Center Ice Arena in Delmont.
Christopher Callahan scored two goals to lead the way, while Rocco Marino and Noah Heitchue both produced a goal and two assists. Sawyer Ruffner scored a goal and added an assist, while Ian Patz and Mason Zellers both found the back of the net.
Jacob Hannah contributed four assists to the victory, while Noah Guidos also added a helper for Greater Latrobe, which held a 42-5 advantage in shots. Evan Jarvis stopped all five shots for the shutout victory, as Greater Latrobe scored three times in the first and second periods.
Greater Latrobe is back in action against Penn-Trafford, 8:35 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30 at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
Lady Wildcats hoops postponedGreater Latrobe had a girls’ basketball game postponed this weekend.
The Lady Wildcats were scheduled to visit Indiana Area, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, but the game was postponed.
