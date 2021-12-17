Basketball schedule changesGreater Latrobe and Woodland Hills were set to clash during a WPIAL Class 5A, Section 4 game at Woodland Hills on Thursday, but the game was postponed because of coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols at Woodland Hills.
The Lady Wildcats remain 1-1 overall. Greater Latrobe is back in action 6 p.m. Tuesday during a section game at winless Penn Hills.
Additionally, the start time for tonight’s Derry Area boys’ basketball section opener was changed.
The Trojans will square off with Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m. Friday night at Derry Area in a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1 tilt. Derry Area is 2-1 overall following wins against Greensburg Salem on Tuesday and Homer-Center Saturday, and a loss against Kiski Area during the season opener at the Burrell Tournament. Keystone Oaks is also 2-1 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.