DAMS soccer in actionBrennan Borbonus led the Derry Area boys’ middle school soccer team to a 4-3 win against Southmoreland. Borbonus led the charge during a 2-2 tie against South Allegheny, as well.
Borbonus scored the first two goals against Southmoreland. Borbonus also scored the third goal, assisted by Gael Gonzalez-Kelly. Borbonus also netted the fourth goal, the game-winner, which completed his four-goal night. Amelia Sobota played all 60 minutes in goal, stopping more than 20 shots.
Borbonus netted both goals against South Allegheny. Sobota and Aiden Darazio split time in goal.
Trojans pick up soccer gameThe Derry Area boys’ soccer team picked up a new game.
The Trojans will host Jeannette, 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.
W&J soccer receives recognitionThe Washington & Jefferson College women’s soccer team received recognition from the United Soccer Coaches for the sixth straight year because of the team’s academic excellence.
The Presidents, who compiled a 3.28 team grade-point average, were among 577 women’s teams honored with a Team Academic Award.
Ligonier Valley graduate Isabelle Saloom is a member of W&J’s women’s soccer team.
Little ‘Cats finish soccer seasonThe Greater Latrobe boys’ middle school soccer team ended its season with a 3-1 setback against Gateway on Thursday. The Little Wildcats finished the season with a 6-2-2 record.
An autumn shower fell prior to kickoff, and goalkeeper Reece DiCasolo turned away an early Gateway storm with diving and sliding stops. He finished with a season-high 13 saves.
Gateway finally got one past DiCasolo 18 minutes into the game for the lone goal of the first half.
Greater Latrobe was unable to capitalize on Gateway miscues in the second half and the Gators pressured until finally scoring on a rebound to make it 2-0.
The Little ‘Cats responded with a goal from a distance, as Roman Agostoni put Greater Latrobe within a goal, 2-1. But Gateway sealed the victory with a goal off a free kick to regain the two-score margin.
After defeating Hempfield Area by eight goals in its season opener, the Greater Latrobe boys’ soccer team trailed early against the Spartans in Wednesday’s rematch.
The Little Wildcats rallied, however, for a 4-1 victory and their sixth win of the season. Roman Agostoni scored twice to lead Greater Latrobe’s attack.
Hempfield Area capitalized on Greater Latrobe’s slow start and struck first off a counterattack to take a 1-0 lead after 10 minutes.
The Little Wildcats settled in and tied the match at 1-1 when Agostoni sent one past a diving Spartans’ goalkeeper.
Later in the first half, Agostoni gave the Little Wildcats a 2-1 lead when he took a pass from Brandon Reno and hit a strike from about 25 yards out.
Cam Mikulsky added a third before the end of the half when he took a pass from Charlie Mohler and tucked the ball into the side panel.
In the second half, Greater Latrobe looked to dominate possession and extend its lead, but the Little Spartans continued to apply pressure.
The Little Wildcats found a breakthrough when Ian DeCerb chipped one past the Spartans’ goalkeeper off a rebound to seal a 4-1 victory.
Little Lady ‘Cats win gamesMaddy Petruzzi guided the Greater Latrobe junior high girls’ soccer team to a season-ending 11-0 victory against Gateway on Thursday.
Petruzzi scored four goals and tallied two assists, while Robin Reilly contributed a pair of goals and three helpers. Bri Hoffer scored twice and posted four assists, while Cali Dyche, Lauren Bell and Gabby Cunningham also found the back of the net.
Hoffer led the charge for the Greater Latrobe junior high girls’ soccer team in a 10-0 victory Wednesday against Hempfield Area.
Hoffer scored three goals and contributed one assist. Petruzzi scored twice and added two assists, while Reilly and Annalyse Bauer both scored one goal and posted three helpers. Bell, Peyton Ferraro and Dyche also found the back of the net for the Little Lady Wildcats.
Maddie Munchinski earned the victory in goal, while Ava Yurko and Bell helped defensively.
Greater Latrobe finished its season with an 8-1-1 record, outscoring the opposition by a 64-4 margin under coaches Julie McLuckie (Slezak), Lauren Spallone, Fred and Georgie Ferraro.
JH cross-country teams end seasonEmerson Skatell led the way as the Greater Latrobe junior high cross-country teams finished their seasons at the Westmoreland County Middle School Championship at Greensburg Central Catholic.
The Little Lady Wildcats finished fourth at the meet and the Greater Latrobe boys claimed fifth, as Norwin swept on the boys and girls side.
Skatell won the event and smashed her course record she set earlier this week with an 11:37 on the 3K course. Kyleigh Krisfalusi finished 16th, while Lauren Bonazza-Shaw captured 33rd, Sarah Guinther took 35th and Abbie Kunkleman placed 37th. Elise Long finished one spot back in 38th, while Elizabeth Wilson captured 44th. Kayla Keddie took 52nd, Harper Shirley came in 54th, Maria Thunberg 55th and Kira Florek 63rd overall.
Liam Wilson led the junior high boys with sixth-place effort, while Steven Janke finished 13th and earned a medal. Other top finishers included Jackson Hayburn (29th), Jack Gaffney (40th), Daniel Sweeney (41st), Quinn Matro (43rd) and Aidan Urbanik in 45th-place.
