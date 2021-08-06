GLAC wins league meetThe Greater Latrobe Aqua Club won a recent home league meet against Norwin. First-place finishers are as follow:
BOYS
15-18: Julian Zhu (50 free, 100 breast)
13-14: Ben Bradley (50 free), Patrick Cratty (100 butterfly, 100 breast, 200 individual medley), Charlie Thomson (100 free)
8-under: Jeremiah Hartland (25, 50 free), Noah Bish (25 back)
GIRLS
15-18: McKayla Golden (50, 100 free), Kate Wolford (100 butterfly, 100 back, 200 individual medley), Addison Bush (100 breast)
13-14: Hannah Carasia (50, 100, 200 free), LiLi Maxwell (100 back)
11-12: Julia Zhu (50, 100 free), Kenley Lynn (50 butterfly, 50 back, 100 individual medley)
9-10: Alexis White (50 free, 50 butterfly), Beth Cratty (50 breast, 100 free, 100 individual medley)
8-under: Cathleen Cratty (25 free, 25 butterfly, 25 back)
RELAYS
10-under: 100 medley (C. Cratty, B. Cratty, A. White, J. Hartland); 100 free (A. White, C. Cratty, N. Bish, B. Cratty)
13-18: 200 medley (C. Cratty, P. Cratty, J. Zhu, C. Thomson); 200 free (P. Cratty, C. Cratty, C. Thomson, J. Zhu)
Creamer hired at Point ParkTim Creamer was hired as the new coach of the men and women’s track and field and cross country programs at Point Park University.
He has 15 years experience in track and field and cross country, including 15 years at Seton Hill from 2002-15. He has been on staff as an assistant at Point Park for the last three years.
Creamer started the Seton Hill track and field programs in 2006, and he was also the head coach at Penn State-Greater Allegheny.
