JV IceCats fall to P-TThe Greater Latrobe junior varsity hockey team lost, 3-0, against Penn-Trafford during a game played at Center Ice Arena in Delmont on Monday.
Penn-Trafford scored twice in the second period and once more in the third to set the final. The Warriors, who went 1-for-1 on the power play, held a 13-7 advantage in shots through two periods before outshooting the JV IceCats 11-3 in the third.
Connor Keddie stopped 21 of 24 shots faced, as Penn-Trafford held a 24-10 advantage in shots.
