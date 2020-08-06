NHL sets 4 p.m. start for
Pens-CanadiensThe National Hockey League, on Wednesday, announced the Pittsburgh Penguins will face off against the Montreal Canadiens, 4 p.m. Friday in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Qualifying Round series at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.
The game can be viewed locally on AT&T SportsNet and it will be carried on the team’s flagship radio station, 105.9 The X, and the Penguins Radio Network.
Montreal took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series with a 4-3 victory on Wednesday.
RSC to resume fall sports playThe River States Conference (RSC) announced its intention to resume play this fall according to guidelines established by the NAIA Council Presidents.
Local teams include Carlow University and Point Park University.
Team practices can begin starting Aug. 15. No athletic contests, including scrimmages and exhibitions will be conducted prior to Sept. 5. Prior to practices, games and travel, coaches and student-athletes will be screened using league guidelines.
The league said it can still move some, or all regular season and postseason championships to the spring, if necessary, but intends to provide flexibility to member schools in postponing and rescheduling contests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.