Junior high ‘Cats off to fast start
The Greater Latrobe seventh- and eighth-grade boys’ basketball teams are off to a fast start.
The eighth-grade team is a perfect 4-0 and is led through four games by Riley Smith, Aiden Kemmerer, Ben Currie and Anthony Smelka. Quadarius Davis, Ben Stratton and Ja’Tawn Williams have also been key contributors. Currie leads the team in rebounding.
The seventh-grade team is 6-1 and is led in scoring by John Wetzel and Jack Drnjevich through the first seven games. Liam Wilson and Max Butler have also been key contributors. Drnjevich has led the team in rebounding.
OSU’s Smith gains ‘Black Shirt’ status
Ethan Smith, a former Latrobe resident, has gained “Black Shirt” status on the Ohio State wrestling team.
All OSU wrestlers inside the Jennings Wrestling Facility begin by wearing gray shirts throughout the season. Only deserving wrestlers are given a “Black Shirt” and earn the privilege of wearing it inside the facility. It signifies that a student-athlete is conducting themselves the right way on and off the mat.
Luke Pletcher, another former Greater Latrobe standout, earned his “Black Shirt” distinction earlier this season.
GL freshman fall to Gateway
The Greater Latrobe freshman boys’ basketball team dropped a non-section game against Gateway, 51-43.
Tyler Mondock led Greater Latrobe (2-2) with 11 points, while Dante Basciano and Koen Fulton both tallied seven points.
On Friday, GL picked up its first section victory with a 49-22 win against Connellsville. Mondock scored 15 points while Connor Lakin was also in double figures with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Greater Latrobe will meet Penn-Trafford in section play on Friday.
O’Malley to step down as WPIAL head
Tim O’Malley is stepping down as executive director of the WPIAL on June 30.
O’Malley served as executive director for 14 years and he will be replaced by Amy Scheuneman, the associate executive director.
Scheuneman has been a WPIAL board member since 2013. She’s the fourth full-time executive director in WPIAL history and the first female.
Previous executive directors were O’Malley, Charles “Ace” Heberling and Larry Hanley.
O’Malley has served as executive director since 2006. Heberling, the first full-time director of the WPIAL after taking over for Bill Lohr, passed away last week.
