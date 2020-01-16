Wildcats defeat GS in bowling
The Greater Latrobe boys bowling team scored a 5-2 victory against visiting Greensburg Salem on Wednesday.
The victory upped Greater Latrobe’s overall record to 38-11, as the Wildcats stayed in second place in the Southeast Conference.
Alex Brubaker led Greater Latrobe with a scorching 665 series, followed by Matt Martinosky’s 589. Justin Taylor chipped in a 568, while James Gatto finished with an overall 566 score. Cole Pfeifer rounded out the scoring with a 516 total for the three-match set.
The Greater Latrobe girls suffered a 7-0 defeat against Greensburg Salem.
Kaylee Zuzak led the way with a 561 series followed by Sidney Batsa’s 415. Ayden Leone also contributed a 394 total.
Greater Latrobe will play Penn-Trafford, 3 p.m. Wednesday in its last home contest of the season at Lincoln Lanes. The Wildcats will honor seniors Lindsey Smith, Bailey Noel and Blake Lazeski for their contributions to the team.
Little Wildcats win vs. Kiski
The Greater Latrobe seventh-grade boys basketball team downed Kiski Area, 50-43 on Wednesday.
Jack Drnjevich led the way for Greater Latrobe (10-2, 11-3) with 17 points, while John Wetzel contributed 16 points. Alex Tatsch also tallied eight points for the Little Wildcats.
