Derry Legion tops HE in LegionDerry Legion snapped a three-game skid with a 4-2 victory against Hempfield East during an American Legion District 31 game played Thursday at Hempfield Park.
No additional information or statistics was provided to the Bulletin prior to Thursday’s deadline.
Derry improved to 6-6 overall and the Eagles are currently sixth in the league standings ahead of Hempfield East (6-7) and Unity Township (5-7) and trailing fifth-place Latrobe, which is 8-4 overall.
Derry previously won four consecutive games and five of seven prior to three straight losses against Yough, Bushy Run and West Hempfield. The Eagles were outscored 30-7 in those three defeats.
Derry defeated Mount Pleasant twice, while the Eagles also picked up wins against Unity Township and a forfeit versus Young Township during its four-game win streak. The Eagles have prior losses against Unity Township, Yough and Murrysville.
They were scheduled to play games earlier this week against Young Township and Latrobe, but rain impacted those games and forced postponements.
Derry is slated to host Bushy Run, 6 p.m. Friday at Derry Area High School, a road game against Murrysville on Saturday and a doubleheader versus Kiski Valley on Sunday at Freeport Community Park.
Auto RacingLernerville Speedway
Thursday, June 24
FIRECRACKER 100 — Brandon Sheppard, Chris Madden, Scott Bloomquist, Tyler Bruening, Spencer Hughes, Mason Zeigler, Cade Dillard, Mike Norris, Chub Frank, Darrell Lanigan.
Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Tigers 13, Yankees 12. Leading hitters — Joel Williams (three singles), Sam Rafferty (double, single), Zach Skoloda, Brian McIlnay, Dawson Huber, Evan Burger (two singles), Matthew Fennell (double), Charlie Little, Damen Camerote, Evan Ulewicz (single), Tigers; Josh Short (double, two singles), Cam Ferri (triple, single), Sonny Simon (two singles), Liam Pescatore-Kubecki, Colin West, Austin Campbell, Ely Goodman, Luke Thomas (singles), Yankees; WP — Gage Evanichko (SO-3, W-2), Little (SO-3, W-3), Rafferty (SO-1, W-4), LP — Pescatore-Kubecky (SO-1, W-0), Ferri (SO-8, W-0); Tigers 4-8, Yankees 4-6.
