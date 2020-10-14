Upcoming Latrobe-GLSD Programs
Get ready to trot.
The Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation’s 26th annual Turkey Trot is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Nov. 26.
The 5K run/walk will take place at Memorial Stadium in downtown Latrobe. Runners will follow the same route as last year’s Turkey Trot.
To register, go to www.latroberecreation.org. Pre-register by Nov. 16 for a $20 fee or pay a $25 race-day fee.
This year, participants who cannot attend the in-person race may opt for a virtual Turkey Trot. Participants can complete the 5K race anywhere and submit a photo of their times — even from a treadmill.
Virtual race participants will receive a 26th annual Turkey Trot commemorative race T-shirt and a race number. Runners that submit results by Nov. 23 will have their results appear on the Run High website along with other race participants.
The deadline to register for the virtual race is Nov. 16 for a $20 fee, and times must be submitted by Nov. 23.
Latrobe-GLSD has also announced a girls’ basketball league for grades 3-5.
Participants can learn how to play basketball in a reaffirming atmosphere. Players will have the opportunity to attend Sunday Skills Session with Greater Latrobe girls’ basketball head coach Mark Burkardt and staff.
The league runs from Oct. 28 to Jan. 2, 2021 on Wednesdays (6:30-7:30 p.m.) and Saturdays (11 a.m. to noon) at Latrobe Elementary School.
Volunteer coaches are needed.
The registration deadline is Oct. 21, and fees are $55/60/65 — which includes a team shirt.
Latrobe-GLSD is also hosting 16-and-older yoga classes.
Participants are asked to bring water and a mat, and to wear non-restrictive exercise clothing. Space is limited.
Classes take place Oct. 27 through Dec. 8 from 5:45-6:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Sessions take place at the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Chamber of Commerce along Ligonier Street through Satya Yoga Instructors.
Incorrect information provided to the Bulletin was featured in Tuesday’s sports briefs regarding Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation’s upcoming programs. Corrected program information is listed above.
