Derry Legion wins; UT postponedDerry Legion rebounded from a tough loss with a big 10-2 victory against host Mount Pleasant during an American Legion District 31 game played Tuesday.
Derry improved to 2-3 overall and in league play this season. The Eagles lost, 8-5, on Monday, as Derry led 5-1 through five complete, but Murrysville scored seven unanswered runs to steal the victory. The Eagles lost their first two games by a combined 18-0 margin before a breakout win against West Hempfield last week. Derry has been outscored 26-5 in three losses, but the Eagles have outscored the opposition 22-3 in two wins.
No other details on Tuesday’s win against Mount Pleasant were provided to the Bulletin before press time.
Derry is scheduled to play Murrysville 6 p.m. Wednesday at Derry Area. Derry is also scheduled to play Bushy Run on Thursday and Mount Pleasant Friday before a home doubleheader against Young Township and Unity Township on Saturday, as the Eagles are slated to play six games in the next five days.
Unity Township was slated to travel to Hempfield East on Tuesday, but that game was rained out. Unity is 2-0 overall — one of two remaining unbeaten teams in the district — following a Memorial Day shutout victory against Derry and a six-run win versus Hempfield East on Sunday.
Unity has home games scheduled Wednesday and Friday against West Hempfield and Kiski Valley, respectively, and a road contest at Derry on Saturday.
Schall, NA to play for volleyball titleDan Schall and the North Allegheny boys’ volleyball team are going to play for another state championship.
North Allegheny swept Seneca Valley in the PIAA Class 3A State Semifinals on Tuesday at Fox Chapel Area High School. The Tigers have won 64 straight games and they will play for a third consecutive state championship on Saturday against Central Dauphin at Penn State. They beat Seneca Valley, 3-1, for their fourth consecutive WPIAL title and 21st overall in program history.
Schall is the son of Rich Schall, who started the highly-successful program at Derry Area. Dan Schall, a 1995 Derry Area graduate, who played at Penn State, was a senior when he helped the Trojans capture their most recent of three state championships in 1995, defeating Baldwin for the title.
Jackson resigns at UPGThe University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg announced Tuesday that men’s basketball coach Brody Jackson resigned. He accepted the position of athletic director and head basketball coach at Manchester High School, his alma mater, in Akron, Ohio.
Jackson, who finished his fourth season as head coach, was named 2019-20 conference coach of the year after guiding the Bobcats to a 20-6 overall record and a 16-4 mark in conference play. The team earned the No. 2 seed in the AMCC Tournament, which was its first postseason appearance since the 2015-16 season.
Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Rockies 6, Red Sox 5. Leading hitters — Austin Slezak (double, two singles), Tommy Snyder (double), Joe Bearer (two singles), Brycen Gessler (single), Rockies; Evan Springob (double, single), Drew Blossey (two singles), Kalvin Clayton, Seth Spillar, Vinny Razza (single), Red Sox; WP — Snyder (SO-7, W-1), Gessler (SO-6, W-1), LP — Blossey (SO-7, W-5), Will Showalter (SO-2, W-0); Rockies 2-3.
