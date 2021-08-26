Lady Trojans shut out Windber AreaThe Derry Area girls’ tennis team posted a 5-0 victory against host Windber Area during an exhibition match played on Wednesday.
It was the first victory of the year for the Lady Trojans (1-0-1), who played to a 2-2 tie during an exhibition against Connellsville Area on Monday. That match was tied before rain rolled into Derry Area on a warm, sunny afternoon.
Danielle Dominick and Elizabeth Kott posted respective singles victories against Jacklyn Bloom and Morgan Rapsky at first and second singles, respectively. Dominick scored a 6-0, 6-2 victory, while Kott won by a similar 6-0, 6-1 margin. Main won by forfeit.
“Danielle and Elizabeth played absolutely dominant tennis from the first ball toss to the last baseline winner,” Derry Area coach Tom Perry said. “They were relentless and never let up on the gas through their two set victories.”
Derry Area also swept in doubles play to round out the afternoon sweep. Amber Platt and Kelly Burd won in straight games against Gracie Crum and Talia Chippie at first doubles.
“Amber and Kelly played consistent, mistake-free tennis on the way to their commanding performance,” Perry said. “Amber is a first-year player and for her just to pick up a racquet in June and to be playing as well as she has speaks volumes to her work ethic.”
Aubre Duffy and Amelia Sobota beat Laiken Swinger and Ashley Floyd, 6-2, 6-0 at second doubles to round out the win.
“Aubre and Amelia picked up the first win of their young varsity career,” Perry said. “Those two mix very well together and placed their shots consistently in beautiful places. I look forward to watching those two keep getting better as the season progresses.”
Derry Area travels to Shanksville on Friday.
———
DERRY AREA 5,
WINDBER AREA 0
SINGLES — Danielle Dominick (DA) d. Jacklyn Bloom, 6-0, 6-2; Elizabeth Kott (DA) d. Morgan Rapsky, 6-0, 6-1; Emily Main (DA) won by forfeit
DOUBLES — Amber Platt-Kelly Burd (DA) d. Gracie Crum-Talia Chippie, 6-0, 6-0; Aubre Duffy-Amelia Sobota (DA) d. Laiken Swinger-Ashley Floyd, 6-2, 6-0.
GLMS boys use penalty kick to topple Indiana AreaThe Greater Latrobe Middle School boys’ soccer team edged Indiana Area, 2-1, on Wednesday.
The Wildcats’ eventual game-winning goal came in the second half on Cam Mikulsky’s penalty kick. The team appeared to have taken the lead minutes earlier when John Massaro delivered a lead pass to Mikulsky, who was about to make a move on the Indiana Area goalie before he was taken down in the box, resulting in a penalty kick. Mitch Horner added some key second-half saves to hold and preserve GL’s first victory of the season.
In the opening half, Tyler Webster scored the Little Wildcats’ first goal when he took a pass from Massaro and fired a shot inside the near post past a screened goalkeeper. Indiana Area pushed back to tie the score before the half, as some miscommunication allowed the Little Indians to place a ball into the net behind Horner.
