LV boys fall to ValleyThe Ligonier Valley boys basketball team fell 55-46 against Valley (2-8, 2-12) in a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 matchup played Thursday at Valley.
Junior Mathew Marinchak led the Rams (4-7, 4-11) with 15 points. Valley’s Thomas Albert led all scorers with 18, and Ben Aftanas added 17.
No additional information was provided to the Bulletin before press time.
No. 17-seeded Ligonier Valley will travel to No. 16 Brownsville Area, 6 p.m. Monday in a WPIAL Class 3A preliminary round playoff game.
GL freshmen top ArmstrongThe Greater Latrobe boys freshmen basketball team came away with a 55-40 road victory against Armstrong on Thursday.
The Wildcats have won four in a row, improving to 8-3.
John Wetzel led Greater Latrobe with 14 points, and Riley Smith added 10. Jack Drnjevich and Aiden Kemmerer had seven apiece. John Cramer grabbed seven boards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.